After one of, if not the driest September on record, rain finally fell from the sky Sunday and Monday to give some welcome relief from drought conditions and record-setting heat.
“It was nice and just what we needed to see,” Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said. The open burning ban that has been in place since Sept. 19 is being lifted, Covington said after he and Scott County Fire Chief Mike Fuller agreed to rescind the executive order.
Across the county, rain measured between 2-3 inches. At the Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management office, the rain gauge measured 2.5 inches, said Director Michael Hennigan.
“The farther south you go, the more rain you got,” Hennigan said.
“Downtown Georgetown was about 2.75 inches, and the closer you get to Lexington it is closing in on 3 inches.”
This was the first measurable rain in about a week when one-tenth of an inch fell, Hennigan said, adding that at the airport it had been 38 days since any measurable rain fell.
The state’s ongoing hot, dry weather pushed the state deeper into a drought situation last week which prompted drought declarations for all 120 counties.
Residents still need to follow the Kentucky forestry ban that is in effect from Oct. 1-Nov. 15, Covington said. That ban states it is illegal to burn within 100-feet of any woodland or brush land from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. and residents must call the fire department to get permission to burn. This annual ban is in place whether a county has a burn ban or not.
