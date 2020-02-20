Spring Barrack says she once gave law enforcement grief. Now, she wants to law officers to know she appreciates them.
“I’m in recovery,” said the Stamping Ground native. “I used for over 15 years, but I’ve been clean for four years. They (law enforcement) protected me a lot of years, so now I want to pay them back and give back to the community.”
Inspired by a young boy in Cleveland who was raising money for various causes, Barrack contacted him for ideas and decided to raise money to purchase bulletproof vests for the K-9 units at both the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgetown Police Department.
In January, Barrack presented Niko of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office with his own bulletproof vest.
“I think it is awesome that she has turned her life around,” said Sgt. Josh Bedson, Niko’s handler. “And it makes me feel so much better knowing Niko is protected like me.”
This week, it was Boomer with the Georgetown Police Department’s turn to receive a bulletproof vest.
Each vest costs about $1,200 and Barrack raised the majority of funds through Facebook, she said.
Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton said Barrack’s contribution was timely.
“When someone wants to step up and help us, I think that’s great,” Hampton said. “People ask me, ‘don’t you have the funds for that,’ and we do. But when someone gives us something like this, it allows us to use those funds for other things that are also important.”
When Barrack donated the vest, Niko was not well. The K-9 officer spent a lot of time at the veterinary office and is just now recovering.
“I suspect we’ll have a lot of vet bills soon,” Hampton said. “Her donation will help us with that.”
Niko is doing well, Bedson said.
“Much better,” he said.
As for Barrack, she says she knows she created a lot of havoc in her earlier life, but now she wants to give back to the community.
