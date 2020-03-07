The Scott County Cardinals have advanced to the final of the Region Tournament held at Eastern Kentucky University.
In a year with a lot of change, the Cardinals remain contenders.
The Cardinals will take on long-time program rival Lexington Catholic tonight at 5 p.m.
Winner of the region final moves on to the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
Boys Sweet Sixteen follows the girls tournament, which will also be played at Rupp March 11-15.
This is the first region tournament for Tim Glenn as head coach, but he is no stranger to the atmosphere.
The Cardinals had to replace their entire starting five after reaching the state final in 2018 and 2019.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.