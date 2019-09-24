Kentucky started a pilot run of the Real ID program in Franklin and Woodford counties this summer. It didn’t take long for officials to realize there were major issues in the process.
As a result, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has decided to assume the role of application processor and issuer of all Real IDs going forward. County circuit court clerks will continue to process and issue all standard driver’s licenses and ID credentials until a new system is in place.
“They realized pretty quick there were a lot of problems with staffing and workload in the clerk’s office,” said Tina Foster, Scott County circuit court clerk. “There were long lines and the process was longer. It was putting a strain on the clerk’s offices, particularly in Franklin. And (Scott) would be a lot like Franklin because of our population. They were cutting off lines at three to get everyone through.”
Federal law passed in 2005 set standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards, including Real ID compliant marking, to increase security after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kentucky has been slow to roll out its program, although a bill passed by the state legislature in 2017 would comply with the federal law. The state is facing an Oct. 1, 2020, deadline to get the new IDs in place.
“The county circuit clerks were not the issuer of the Real IDs. We were scanning the required documents and sending them to Frankfort,” Foster said. “We issued a temporary Real ID until the permanent one came in the mail.”
The state will now establish regional sites to distribute the Real IDs, but that won’t happen until the legislature meets again.
“Something has to change in the legislature. Right now, this is still a circuit court clerk function,” Foster said. “They will have to change the law to allow the Department of Transportation to be the issuer and find funding to set up the regional offices.”
This change will allow the circuit court clerks’ offices to focus on what the majority of their role is — courts.
“There were a lot of changes they were not prepared for I think. The two counties they rolled it out in were having to pull clerks away from their main function, the courts, to do driver’s licenses,” Foster said. “A lot of us just have one or two people dedicated to driver’s licenses. I think the Transportation Cabinet saw the problems in Franklin and Woodford and thought how are we going to do this in larger counties like Jefferson and Fayette?”
Until the regional sites are set up, circuit court clerks will still process and issue standard driver’s licenses and IDs, which can be used to board domestic flights until Oct. 1, 2020. After that date, people would need a driver’s license and a passport. Foster recommended people go ahead and get a passport because it can be used with a standard driver’s license.
