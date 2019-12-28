A heavily redacted 24-page report on conduct within the Georgetown Fire Department determined there was “no gross misconduct.” But steps are needed to make sure each member understands what the city “will and will not accept as professional and appropriate treatment of subordinates and recruits.”
The report began on Nov. 5 and was concluded Dec. 2. City officials state the redacting is necessary to protect those who gave interviews and is restricted to names and identifying information.
Georgetown Human Resources Director Megan Miller’s investigation also revealed multiple issues between former Chief Gregg Bayer and several firefighters that eventually led to Mayor Tom Prather’s dismissal of Bayer after just four months on the job.
Names were redacted so it is difficult to determine an exact number, but it appears Miller interviewed at least 20 individuals including two recruits. The allegations range from hazing incidents involving the recruits and new members of the fire department to verbal and physical abuse. The report states the claims cannot be substantiated due to conflicting information. Miller recommends training for all members of the department, including the “consequences for improper treatment of employees and co-workers.”
The investigation was launched when a recruit during an exit exam said he was mistreated including being called names, belittled and forced to eat from a dog food bowl. Bayer initiated part of the investigation by contacting Miller and asking the human resources director to contact another recruit who claimed to have been “waterboarded” during a training exercise and in another incident when the recruit was choked during an pool exercise at the Pavilion.
The complaints singled out Assistant Chief Eric Colson, whom the mayor has designated as interim fire chief, and Capt. Jeremy Mullins as being abusive verbally and physically.
“There is not a single individual who said they had witnessed Captain Jeremy Mullins mistreating recruits,” the report states. “The general consensus was that Captain Mullins is very passionate about his job of training new recruits and is tough on them.”
A former firefighter who was alleged to have been mistreated by Mullins told Miller the Captain was “one of his favorite people.”
There were differing accounts regarding the allegations against Colson who was accused of striking a recruit and causing him to fall from a Kaisar Sled. “There was one account that said AC Colson used an open hand smack to the thigh/butt area to demonstrate where the recruit was to bend to be in proper position for the exercise,” the report states. “…the general consensus was that it was an effort to help the recruit with his positioning on the machine.” Several firefighters who were present did not recall Colson touching the recruit at all.
“With this many different versions of what happened, I am unable to substantiate that any of the claims are accurate,” the report states.
The firefighters were familiar with an exercise that turns a hood backward “to simulate a black-out situation,” the report states. “While in black-out, recruits have to disassemble air pack on the ground in front of them and they have to get it reassembled without being able to see the pack. This is supposed to be a life-saving exercise for a firefighter.”
The intention is to see if a recruit can stay calm under duress and to help them become familiar with the air pack, the report states. Water is typically not involved in the training. During the recruits’ training, “…another firefighter played a prank on the recruits and poured water on them from the deck above them. I was told it was a 90-degree day and a firefighter thought it would be a good time to ‘cool them off.’
“The firefighter said he poured a five-gallon bucket of water over each recruit. The water was poured on the floor of the deck and was said to have fallen through the floor slates ‘like rainfall.’ The recruits were not restrained, were not lying on their backs and did not have continuous flow of water over their faces.”
The report contains multiple photos of the hood, which “did not cling to the face,” the report states. “...the hood actually hangs out and away from the face, even more so when the recruits are kneeling over their air packs as part of the exercise.”
One recruit said it was nothing like waterboarding and said he could remove his mask if necessary.
The incident at the Pavilion was during a “reward day,” and was a “low impact physical training,” the interviewees told Miller. A recruit did tell a firefighter he was getting choked and was allowed to rest at the side of the pool, the report states. Lifeguards were on duty and the recruit in question stopped the exercise before anyone else, the report states.
Miller interviewed the firefighter who allegedly had to eat from a dog food bowl and “he laughed. He said it was absolutely not true and that he didn’t know how that rumor got started.”
Several recently hired firefighters were interviewed and “all of them said their recruit class is directly related to the work they will do as firefighters and is as tough as necessary.
“None of them said they ever felt hazed, belittled or abused.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.