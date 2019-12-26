Tommy Case and John Ryster of Georgetown recently received a grant from the Kentucky Arts Council for Case to teach Ryster how to make a violin.
Case has handmade 18 violins since 2002 and will serve as the master while Ryster will be the apprentice for this year-long apprenticeship that runs July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
Case and Ryster both like traditional Old Time Stringband music and the community of friends and musicians they have met over the years at jam sessions and music events. Case has played the fiddle and mandolin for almost 30 years while Ryster is a multi-instrumentalist who has been playing since high school. He plays guitar, fiddle, mandolin and bass but his first love is the mountain style banjo.
Kentucky is known worldwide for its distinct fiddle tunes and traditional musicians.
The violin making process starts with old-growth big leaf maple that is used for making the neck, scroll, sides and back of the violin. The top of the violin is carved from sitka spruce. The raw wood for Ryster’s violin has been air dried for a decade or more and is provided by a tone wood supplier from the Canadian Rockies. So far, Ryster has bent the sides and carved the neck, scroll, back and top of his new violin. Lots of work remains: cut out the F holes (sound holes) in the top, attach the neck to the body, make cosmetic refinements and complete the varnishing and final setup. The varnishing process requires that the wood be sealed, color added to improve the appearance and the final application of eight to 10 coats of varnish.
Case learned the violin making craft through two apprenticeships. His first apprenticeship (2002-04) was with Bill Huckaby from the Peaks Mill area of Franklin County. Huckaby made 50 violins and two cellos after his retirement from General Electric in Louisville. Case’s later apprenticeship (2012-13) was with Art Mize. Mize is a well-known luthier in Lexington that sells, restores and repairs a wide range of stringed instruments. Case retired in 2017 after 47 years with the Commonwealth Office of Technology (state government) in Frankfort. He and his wife Patty live in the Great Crossing area and he has both four and five string violins for sale. He can be reached at 502-863-3892 or at case.tommy@gmail.com.
Ryster and his wife Rachael are graduates of Morehead State University. He works for Back Construction Company and his wife is the music teacher at Northern Elementary. After hours, they both give private music lessons and are active in the traditional and bluegrass music communities in Eastern and Central Kentucky. Ryster also plays guitar and mandolin in a band (The New Beckham County Ramblers) and he hosts the Elliott County Fiddlers Convention on the second weekend of July in Sandy Hook at the Little Sandy Lodge. For more about his festival, search for Elliott County Fiddlers Convention on Facebook or visit https://www.kyoldtime.org/elliottcountyfiddlersconvention. If you would like to contact John or follow his violin making project online, go to John’s facebook page and click on Like.
Case is participating as a Master Artist in the Kentucky Arts Council’s Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship program, which is funded with state tax dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.