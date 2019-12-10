Most children would love to wake up to find a cute little puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning.
The image is part of popular culture and many parents would like to see their child experience that on Christmas morning. But responsible parents know that a puppy or kitten will grow up to be a full grown animal that requires money and care to maintain its health and happiness.
The Scott County Animal Care and Control Center and the Scott County Humane Society want to remind families looking to adopt that the reality of adopting an animal goes far beyond Christmas morning. The two organizations partner to provide care for animals available to be adopted.
The animal care and control center, commonly referred to as the animal shelter, is a state-funded organization that shelters animals that, for many different reasons, can no longer be cared for by their current owners. The shelter also receives strays from the community. A number of these animals are adopted out of the shelter location at 1185 Cardinal Drive. Members of the public looking to adopt can visit their location during their extended hours on the second and fourth Saturday each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and choose from the cats and dogs on site. The animals are cleaned, dewormed and treated for worms before becoming available for adoption. Center Assistant Director Nathan Mullikin suggests families looking to adopt a pet, first look at the application form.
“The form states that the cost of an average pet including food and veterinarian care is over $500 a year,” said Mullikin.
There is also an adoption fee. Dogs are a flat fee of $110 to adopt and cats are $90. The adoption rate at the center is between 80 percent and 85 percent, noting they seldom euthanize an animal unless it has health problems or is a danger to the community, Mullikin said.
Community members are always welcome at the center to visit with the animals. Marissa Noe brings her children, Joselyn 12, Landen 10, and Lyla 7, to the center for frequent visits with the dogs, she said.
“We have a dog at home but he’s not that good around other dogs,” she said. “We love to come and play with the dogs here, they’re all so cute.”
The Scott County Humane Society on the other hand, does not generally have animals on site. The private organization takes animals from the animal care and control center and places them with foster families until someone in the community wants to adopt the animal.
In Scott County there are approximately 30 foster care homes for cats but only 10 foster families for dogs, said Smith. The society welcomes foster care applicants and only requires that all other animals in the home be spayed or neutered before accepting a foster pet. The organization will pay the foster care family for food, cat litter and other expenses incurred. Adoption fees at the Humane Society are sometimes higher because of the surgery for microchipping. Adoptions rates from the society for dogs range from $200 to $250 and from $53 to $106 for cats. The animals are featured on the society website at www.sc4paws.org, which includes pictures and profiles. Once a person expresses the desire to adopt one of the animals the foster care families are notified.
Leanna Smith, customer service representative at the Humane Society explains that all the animals are vetted before being placed in foster care.
The vetting process includes the surgery to insert the micro chip, vaccinations, heart worm treatment, de-worming and flea meds as well as a screening for feline leukemia, said Smith.
Some parents like the idea of getting a pet to teach responsibility to their children, but they frequently do so at the peril of the animal, the animal experts said.
“We have about a 20 percent return rate of adopted animals,” said Smith. “People want their children to take care of the pets and when the children don’t, they return the animals.”
It’s a heartbreaking process for the staff because they strive not to euthanize any animals. It’s also expensive to re-evaluate the health of the animal.
Adopting a pet is more than a cute Christmas present, it’s a lifetime commitment, Smith said.
