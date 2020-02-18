The final steps are complete for a new “right in, right out,” entrance to Georgetown’s Walmart Supercenter on Cherry Blossom Way.
On Friday, the Scott County Fiscal Court approved paying $25,000 to match $25,000 from the City of Georgetown to pay a $50,000 enhancement fee to the state. The enhancement fee is necessary because the entrance will be onto Cherry Blossom Way, which is a state highway.
Walmart and business property owners affected by the new entrance will divide the $208,000 construction costs for the project. C&R Asphalt was the low bidder.
The entrance will be located near the center of Walmart’s parking lot and will feature a right only entrance and a right only exit, designed to reduce the traffic congestion at Osborn Way near Fifth-Third Bank and O’Charley’s restaurant. The Osborn Way exit also may be adjusted but a final decision has not been made.
The project has been five years in the making, said Eddie Hightower, Georgetown city engineer. Getting state approval, engineering designs and a determination on the costs and who would pay what took time because it is a private project across a public roadway and onto a state highway.
The entrance is similar to the entrance of the Walmart Supercenter on Nicholasville Road in Lexington, Hightower said.
Construction on the entrance will begin around April or May and should be completed this summer, Hightower said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.