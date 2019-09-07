When cooking up a winning recipe for a successful 2019 Fireman’s Chili Cook-off, organizers had the right ingredients Thursday night.
Near perfect weather plus lots of chili came together as downtown Georgetown was packed. Steve Woodrum with State Farm Insurance and the sponsor/organizer for the event said nearly 3,400 people came to the cook-off and raised almost $10,000 for Toys for Tots.
“The weather is perfect,” Woodrum said as he and his team handed out cups to people in line that stretched from in front of the museum to nearly Fava’s. “We’ve sold almost 2,000 cups and we’re only 40 minutes into it.”
Up and down the street, lines formed in front of hopeful contestants vying for one of the trophies, including Georgetown’s Church of the Nazarene who competed for the first time.
“It’s been a great turnout and we’ve seen lots of people,” said Lois Justice. “We had 10 different people make the same recipe. It’s been a fun night.”
This year’s judges were Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington, Great Crossing football coach Paul Rains and Georgetown-Scott County Regional Airport Chairman Martin Thomas. Miss Kentucky Alex Francke judged the Best Table Decoration. She awarded that title to the 911 Center.
The public cast wooden coins for their favorite chili, and after Georgetown City Clerk Tracie Hoffman verified the count, the public’s favorite chili was Justin Burchfield and Andy Skinner. Second place went to Gano Baptist Church and third place to the 911 center.
The judges named More than Cake the Hottest Chili. Most Original Chili went to Denise Leamer and Commonwealth Credit Union and Best Overall Chili was awarded to Bill Bryant (Bluegrass Santa) with Santa Nice Chili.