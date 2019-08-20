After months of anticipation and watching new schools spring up from the ground, a new chapter for Scott County Schools opens Wednesday.
There will be more than just the usual first day jitters for students, parents and teachers as two new schools open their doors for the first time, along with major expansions and renovations at other schools.
“It is a historical time for Scott County Schools and our entire community. With the opening of Great Crossing High School, we will double the opportunities available to high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub. “We are ready. Creekside Elementary is beautiful and the Georgetown Middle School expansion gives our middle schools much-needed room for growth.
Great Crossing High and Creekside Elementary schools have garnered the most attention as crews race to the finish line to put finishing touches on all the schools such as fresh paint, waxed floors and other extras to greet students on Wednesday.
The new high school comes after years of debate to alleviate crowding at Scott County High School. Administrations at both schools have seized the opportunity for fresh starts and implement new programs to help students succeed. Great Crossing students have been busy doing community service projects throughout the summer, and Scott County High took on a campus beautification project within the last month to embrace the change. Both schools had successful open houses and freshmen orientation events last week.
GCHS Principal Joy Lusby and SCHS Principal Meocha Williams both have student ambassador programs to get the school year off right. Warhawk Ambassadors have been giving input on graduation robes, the school fight song and artwork. In fact, the first three days of school will not focus on academics but on the students learning what is expected at the new school.
For the Cardinals, Williams has created a Link-ED group of upperclassmen that will serve as mentors to many incoming freshmen to help get their year off on the right foot. Freshmen orientation was split between two days to ease the rush of people for open house, and efforts will be made to recognize outstanding teachers and students throughout the year.
With the advent of two high schools, they have wasted little time getting the friendly rivalry under way. Soccer teams have played each other already, and Friday night the Battle of the Birds will take place on the court and the field as the volleyball teams square off before the inaugural gridiron tussle kicks off at 7:30.
Across town, Creekside Elementary will be the latest elementary school opening its doors to accommodate the growing county population. With a new staff in place, Principal Carrie Patterson said a family atmosphere will greet new students who are leaving familiar surroundings to christen the new school.
Plenty of other renovations have been ongoing as Georgetown Middle School opens the doors to its expanded school that district leadership hopes holds off the need for a new middle school for a few years. Eight new classrooms will be available for students and principal Shane Pickerill said earlier this summer that lots of new faces will greet students, including several teachers who have connections to GMS.
A new roof is going on at Northern Elementary, and Eastern and Garth elementary schools and SCHS also received renovations to make its utility systems more efficient. For example, at Eastern, the radiators in each room are being replaced with a new heating and cooling system that will better warm and cool classrooms.
New faces will greet students at Anne Mason as well with Lori Sargent taking the helm of the elementary school as Pickerill moves to GMS.
Still not sure about the bus route for your students? Don’t forget to check the Scott County Schools website and click on Infofinder to find your child’s bus route.
“It is a great day to be a part of Scott County Schools. But the first day of school for students will be even better,” Hub said.
