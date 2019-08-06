One of the men suspected in a robbery on Lisle Road on May 30 was indicted last Thursday by the Scott County Grand Jury.
Zachary J. Arnett was indicted on first-degree robbery charges, which carries a 10-20 year sentence as a Class B felony. He was also indicted on receiving stolen firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, promoting contraband I, operating a motor vehicle without rear light, failure to be in possession of an operator’s license and/or show operator’s license on demand, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree schedule II methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree schedule IV unspecified 20 dosage units or more but less than or equal to 120 dosage units while in possession of a firearm and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device. No true bills were returned on illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree schedule II methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, schedule IV unspecified 20 dosage units or more but less than or equal to 120 dosage units.
Arnett and Kyle Robinson were arrested after the robbery victim gave a description of them and their vehicle. Deputies located and stopped their vehicle on Seminole Trail and searched it. They found Xanax, methamphetamine and marijuana, along with three firearms. Two of the weapons were defaced and one was previously reported as stolen. In addition, the robbery victim’s personal belongings were found in the car, according to Scott County Sheriff’s Office reports.
An indictment means a grand jury has seen sufficient evidence of a crime to require a defendant to stand trial. It is not in of itself a conviction.
Other indictments were:
—Walter C. Brown Jr.: Theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; terroristic threatening in the third degree (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000. No true bill was returned on theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000; failure to stop and render aid; terroristic threatening in the second degree
—Scott David Burton: Theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000; theft or receipt of stolen credit card or debit card
—Brian Caplin: Theft by deception under $500; criminal possession of a forged instrument I
—Steven R. Faul: Wanton Endangerment I; Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; illegal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree schedule II methamphetamine
— Denia Gateskill: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree schedule II cocaine, less than four grams (2 counts). No true bills returned on trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree schedule II cocaine
— Destiny Ryan Guy: Assault IV; resisting arrest; Assault III (2 counts); disorderly conduct in the second degree
—Alexander James Marrow: Theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000
—Kaz D. McKinney: Possession of a firearm by convicted felon
—Jeffery E. Seiber: Receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000; unlawful possession of a methamphetamine precursor
