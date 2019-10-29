An attorney for Ben Ross, who was convicted last week of leaving the scene of a 2017 fatal hit-and-run, said he felt some media coverage — specifically that of the News-Graphic — was not always fair and left out some critical information in its trial coverage.
“We truly felt all along that this was an absolutely tragic accident,” said Noel Caldwell of the Caldwell Law Firm. “It was an extremely foggy night.”
Caldwell and his father, Brent, represented Ross in the three-day trial last week. The jury convicted Ross of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class D felony and recommended the maximum sentence of five years. The jury declined to convict Ross on reckless homicide and tampering with evidence charges.
Taylor Putty, who was also in the truck, has pled guilty to leaving the scene and tampering with evidence for his role in the incident.
There will be a hearing on Nov. 13 to finalize Ross’ sentence. Putty will likely be sentenced at the same time.
Ross’ mother, Dawn released a statement through their attorney regarding the case.
“I want to say that my family is terribly sorry for Mr. Savage’s death and we are extremely sorry for any part that Ben played in it,” she said. “We have remained silent throughout this case out of sympathy for the Savage family.
“At the time of this unfortunate accident, Ben was 17 years old. My son made some mistakes on that tragic night but he did not intentionally kill Mr. Savage. He was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident and will accept the consequences that come with that. However, Ben was found not guilty of reckless homicide and tampering with physical evidence by a jury of Scott County citizens after hearing all the evidence.
“Ben is a wonderful son, grandson, brother and employee and will serve his time for the mistakes that he made.”
A quote from Savage’s father published in the News-Graphic accusing Ross of murder was unfair and inflammatory, Caldwell said.
“Ben was never charged with murder,” Caldwell said. “He was never charged with an intentional act. This was a tragic accident.”
The best witness for Ross was actually the Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigator, Josh Hutchison, Caldwell said.
“He testified, ‘It was a night you couldn’t see anything,’” Caldwell quoted the investigator. “The fog was so thick you could not see 15-to-20 feet in front of you. From the evidence Donald Savage probably did not see the truck either and did not realize how close he was. The fog was that thick.”
There were no street lights at the time of the incident and police records show Savage was in the middle of the road when struck, Caldwell said.
“There was no speeding. No drinking, The truck was in its lane and never swerved,” Caldwell said. “The crime occurred when they left the scene.”
At first, Ross denied being the driver but later admitted he was the one behind the wheel when the truck struck Savage, Caldwell said.
“They probably should not have been out there that night,” Caldwell said. “There was no school the next day and they did what teenagers do. There was a cul-de-sac and teenagers and others like to go out there mudding and squealing tires. They knew Mr. Savage often comes out of his house when that happens. They made an initial pass of the house and Mr. Savage came out but he did not go into the road.”
Court testimony states Putty was driving during that initial pass, but Ross took the wheel when the truck drove by a second time. That is when Savage was struck and killed.
Savage’s son, Storm gave chase after the incident and gave some identifying information on the truck to authorities, including stickers. Putty has pled guilty to removing a Monster drink sticker, replacing a left front headlight and banging out some dents in the truck, Caldwell said. Ross was charged with tampering because Putty had initially said he removed an NRA sticker but in court testimony said he did not actually see Ross remove the sticker.
Last January, Ross’ father died in a single-car accident.
“Ben’s father was very supportive and was with Ben through all of this,” Caldwell said. “So, this has been an especially difficult time for him. But Ben is a fine young man. Since he has been out on bond, he has not gotten into trouble. He has gone to work and gone home.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.