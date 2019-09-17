Benjamin Ross’ trial on reckless homicide charges is still slated to start Oct. 21. Ross and Matthew T. “Taylor” Putty have been charged in the death of Donald Savage outside of his Sabin Drive home in the Westwoods subdivision in northern Scott County in February 2017.
Ross is charged with reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance with death or physical injury and tampering with physical evidence.
Putty has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance with death or serious physical injury and tampering with physical evidence.
Prosecutor Lou Ann Red Corn said she wanted Putty sentenced after Ross’ trial.