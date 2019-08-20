The Royal Spring Middle School FFA program may be in its infancy, but it is quickly making historic strides.
In October, two students will represent RSMS at the National FFA Convention in competition, the school’s first ever FFA national finalists.
Briana Bentley, a rising 8th-grader, and Alexis Little, a rising 9th-grader, will compete in Agriscience Division II Plant Systems with their project “The Scoop on Poop” — determining which animal manure is the best fertilizer for plants, in this case an onion.
“Our teacher, Ms. (Shelby) Roberts had ideas for us, so we thought we had bunnies and chickens, why not use what we have on hand to see what helps grow plants the best,” said Little.
“It’s exciting and nerve-racking at the same time,” Bentley said. “They have different assigned questions they have to ask, but then they will ask to describe it as if making a college presentation. We’ve been practicing.”
Roberts said they were one of 12 projects from Kentucky to advance to the national competition.
“They will compete with other 7th-and 8th-graders,” she said. “After state, their written reports were sent in and judged and the top 12 are invited to nationals. There they will set up their display and be interviewed by the judges, and those scores will go with the written scores that are already judged.”
The project started out with Little and Abigal Smith. But on the day they were to compete, Smith had been selected to represent Kentucky at National History Day in Washington, D.C., and give a presentation on former Kentucky legislator Georgia Davis Powers at the Smithsonian.
“We started the work and presented it at UK Field Day,” Smith said. “We talked to the judges there and they gave us some suggestions and we put them in for the next round. The three of us worked together to get prepared for the next rounds.”
Roberts was extremely proud of the way the students worked out the situation and prepared for the state competition, she said.
“There was a lot of communication between us,” Little said. “Practicing will make it easier when we do get to nationals and get asked questions.”
One thing FFA does is give students opportunities to talk in front of groups, and both Bentley and Little said that it has been a good experience.
“I’m getting less nervous talking in front of people and judges,” Bentley said. “We’ll be able to explain our project.”
All three students said they have loved being in FFA and that Roberts has made learning fun.
“Ms. Roberts is a big part of why I joined. She just makes it fun and I fell in love with FFA,” Smith said.
“We didn’t think we would get this far,” said Bentley.
So what manure was best? They did three tests —rabbit manure, chicken manure and none.
“Rabbit,” Little said. “We did research and learned that you can’t use carnivore manure as fertilizer. Herbivores are best.”
Steve McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.