Rural King has signed a lease for the former Kmart building at the corner of U.S. 460 and Cherry Blossom Way, said the property manager.
“We have an active lease with Rural King for all of the Kmart building,” said property manager Ted Mims of TJSO Limited in Lexington. “I can’t tell you when they will open, though.”
The building is listed at 95,768 sq. ft.
Rural King is a farm supply store based in Illinois and sells work clothing, work boots, equine and pet supplies. It is also known for the sale of firearms and ammunition.
Calls to Rural King for more information were not returned. Because of the store’s size and variety of items to be stocked, logistics can be difficult so it may take some time to get the store ready and open, said someone who has knowledge of the situation but asked not to be identified.
The restaurant Texas Roadhouse is in negotiations to build a restaurant in the northeast corner of the former Kmart parking lot, Mims said.
“We do not have a signed lease with Texas Roadhouse, but we’re close,” he said.
In preparation, infrastructure such as sewage, water and electrical is currently being run to the area where the restaurant may eventually build, he said.
Texas Roadhouse has a specific style and design for its restaurants and they are typically stand alone buildings, he said. Texas Roadhouse is based in Louisville and specializes in steaks with a Western theme.