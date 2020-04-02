After almost a year of rumors and speculation, Rural King Supply has announced it will open its Georgetown location during Fall 2020. The exact date is pending.
The Georgetown Rural King Supply will be located at 1501 Paris Pike, the former Kmart location.
“Rural King is very excited about this new location and will be having many events to celebrate their first week,” stated a press release. “The store hopes members from all over the community will join them at 1501 Paris Pike to enjoy festivities and meet the staff.”
Rural King started in 1960 as a family-owned farm store in Mattoon, IL. Today, it has stores in 13 states with over 120 stores. The company is opening an average of 10 stores per year.
The store features a large variety of products, including livestock supplies, clothing, hardware and compact RK tractors.
Rural King has already started the hiring process. For a list of openings at the store visit www.rktalent.com.
