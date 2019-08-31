SADIEVILLE — Sadieville leaders have noticed a growing excitement about the city’s first festival in several years on Sept. 14.
“’I’m glad you all are starting this again is what I’ve heard,’” said Commissioner Debra Stamper.
“That’s what I’ve heard too. People are excited,” said Victor Stanley, who has been helping organize and obtain sponsorships.
Celebrate Sadieville is set for Sept. 14, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until 7 p.m. Local musicians and Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will be featured throughout the afternoon.
“It brings back to the community everyone belonging and camaraderie, and I think (the new) mural has been a catalyst for that,” said Mayor Rob Wagoner. “We’ve had people come through and stop and take pictures, and had one lady send a check to help pay the costs of the mural.”
The day will feature a citywide yard sale, arts and crafts vendors, food, bouncy house for the kids, live music and the dedication of the new city mural on the wall of Eagle Creek Baptist Church. Yard sales are on their own schedules, but the official city festivities start at 10 a.m. Music starts at 1 p.m. on a stage around the caboose in the middle of town, and the official dedication of the mural by Kentucky artist Jesse Sims will be at 3 p.m. Main Street will be blocked off for the day except for vendors and the post office, and people can park and walk to the post office to get their mail.
“This started out as just a small celebration to dedicate the mural and a city-wide yardsale and it has blossomed, which is wonderful,” said Commissioner Rachel Southworth. “We have only been working on it for not quite a month and it is coming together quite wonderfully.”
Local musicians will be on the stage, starting with After 4 T from 1-2 p.m., Tanner Stanley from 2-3 p.m., Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys after the dedication and will play to around 5 p.m., Savannah Reeves will play to 7. Tanner, 17, is from Sadieville, and Reeves and After 4 T are also from Scott County.
“We’re very excited to show off our hometown talent,” Southworth said.
“Tanner is very excited,” Victor said. “He’s played around Georgetown with a band, and he’s excited to play here that day.”
Ralph Stanley II is cutting his vacation short to play that day.
“We are pleased to be a part of the Sadieville Celebration and honored to have been asked,” he said. “Carrying on a great tradition of bluegrass music goes hand in hand with supporting our small communities all across the country.
“Preserving the history in our towns, in our music and in our families is very important to me and The Clinch Mountain Boys. We look forward to this memorable event and hope to see a lot of old friends and make some new ones.”
Organizers are hoping this festival will continue to spark interest and pride in Sadieville, and credited the Scott County Tourism staff for helping market and get the word out of this event.
“We hope it spurs excitement of the residents in the surrounding area,” Southworth said.
Victor and his wife, Jean have bought the Old Mill and live in it and plan to open it in the spring with some sort of business.
“This shows the city is open for business,” Victor said.
“And full of great people,” Southworth said.
