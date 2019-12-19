SADIEVILLE — Road improvements is one of Sadieville Mayor Robbie Wagoner’s top priorities since he took office in 2018. He wants those construction dollars to come from anywhere but local resident taxes. That’s why he’s interested in Sen. Rand Paul’s recent bill proposal.
The bill, called “The Penny Plan to Enhance Infrastructure” (s.2792), would redirect 1 percent from the federal government’s non-infrastructure discretionary spending into infrastructure. The bill would also allocate funds to rural utility services and clean water sources, according to a press release from Paul’s office.
“There is a proposal in northern Scott County in the town of Sadieville. Mayor Rob Wagoner has drafted a comprehensive U.S. 32 road plan for a much-needed road that would lead visitors right into their beautiful, historic town. With my plan, there would be significantly more funding for infrastructure that could go to projects in towns like Sadieville,” said Paul.
“With Scott County being named the fastest growing county in the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the past eight years, it’s imperative that Congress ensures infrastructure needs are met so these areas can continue to grow and prosper.”
According to the 2018-2020 state Biennial Road Plan, there are nine road projects in Scott County set to be completed before the end of 2020. But only three of the plans are specifically for roads; the remaining six are for bridge repairs. Funding for a road project can come from several sources: federal, state, county and city revenues can all contribute to improving a road, depending on its location.
The process of identifying road improvements can be complicated and time consuming. The six year plan, which is reviewed every two years, was presented for 2018-2020, by former Gov. Matt Bevin and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). The plan was developed using SHIFT, the Strategic Highway Investment Formula for Tomorrow.
According to Keith Buckhout from the office of public affairs in the KYTC, each of the 12 road districts in the state present their improvement priorities and those priorities are then compiled to create a state-wide priority list.
KYTC works with the Area Development Districts (ADDs), Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) and Highway District Offices to help identify those priorities. Shane New, director of community planning for the Bluegrass Development District agrees the process can be complicatd but it is effective.
“We work really well with elected officials to help get their priorities identified,” said New. “It’s a collaborative effort.”
The Sadieville project is listed as a future project on the road construction plan but making that project a priority is up to the state legislators, New said.
Ultimately, all 15 area development districts across the state will submit their recommendations to the transportation cabinet and the cabinet will in turn provide recommendations to the state legislators. The legislature then reviews, modifies and approves the plan as part of the biennial budget process.
Competition for construction dollars are fierce especially when multi-year, multi-million dollar projects like bridge improvements over the Ohio River are being considered.
But road improvements often lead to more economic interest in an area and that’s one of the reasons Wagoner is hoping for federal funds to improve roads that head into the Sadieville area.
Another reason is safety. There have been 525 collisions on Route 32 in north central Scott County in the last five years including 139 injuries and two deaths. Route 32 is intersected by I-75 at exit 136. It then extends east through Sadieville and all the way to Louisa.
In Scott County, Route 32, is also called Long Lick Pike, Josephine and Sadieville Road. It is one lane in many areas, has no shoulders on either side of the road throughout the county and there are areas of erosion on both sides of the road in some areas which makes passing oncoming cars impossible without going off the road.
The road is also traveled by school buses, farm equipment and more and more frequently, construction vehicles.
Additionally, it is one of the main routes to arrive at the Scott County-owned land where the reservoir was to be built. Those reservoir plans have been debated for years and will be reviewed again as part of the upcoming survey to be conducted by the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewage Service. The survey will explore alternative water sources for Georgetown.
Any future use of that land would need to include a road improvement plan for Route 32. Route 32 is a state-owned road once it leaves Georgetown city limits.
State funding for roads is a slow process, Wagoner said.
“State Route 32 traveling east is in dire need of improvement. We have semi-trucks traveling down a road that is falling apart,” he said.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.