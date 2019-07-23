SADIEVILLE — After sorting through various proposals, Sadieville is getting an artistic facelift.
Artist Jesse Ray Sims was selected to paint the mural on the wall of Eagle Creek Baptist Church that depicts the history of Sadieville and pays tribute to its connection to the railroad.
“We are excited to see the project start. We had a get together a couple of weeks ago with some people in and outside Sadieville, and they are very excited. The commission saw the final rendering, and we think it will be a draw for the community,” Mayor Rob Wagoner said. “When you come through the underpass, you will see it.”
Sims, whose shop is in Horse Cave, was putting up the scaffolding and preparing the wall to be painted Thursday afternoon, and he expects to have it done in a couple of weeks, weather permitting.
“My main goal (Thursday and Friday) is getting the prep work done and hopefully I can start drawing some lines next week,” Sims said. “I’m shooting for two weeks, but more likely it will take three weeks with the heat and rain coming in.”
He has done several murals across Kentucky, including in schools and outdoor historical paintings. His work can be seen in Louisville, Barren County, Bowling Green, Scottsville and other places.
Sims’ rendering uses the caboose currently in Warring Pavillion, and then a picture of a train stretches out on the wall canvas. Eagles will represent Eagle Creek.
“They told me they wanted a mural that looked like a memory,” he said. “I had not heard of Sadieville at all, so I’ve done some research online and have to go to the library to learn more.”
The city will host a reception July 26, from 6-8 p.m. in the Warring Pavillion to meet Sims and also accept donations for the $12,000 project. City leaders hope this project helps promote more interest and pride in attracting visitors and economic development, Wagoner said.
“We do have a goodly amount sponsored with several local groups, but we will still be accepting donations,” Wagoner said. “We are excited to get started and want to chronicle this.”
