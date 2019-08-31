Ryan “Todd” Crawley, 35, of Sadieville, has been charged in connection to the ongoing death investigation of April D. Arnett, whose body was found on Aug. 18 in northern Madison County, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Crawley has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, and KSP said in a release the investigation is ongoing. He is currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Arnett’s body was found near the side of the road.
KSP Trooper Robert Purdy told WKYT that Crawley was in the Pulaski County Detention Center. The Richmond Register reported in March that Arnett and Crawley were charged in connection to an incident in Madison County. Crawley was served with several warrants, including receiving stolen property less than $10,000 and violating a Kentucky domestic violence order, the paper reported.
