The colder temperatures have Scott County residents turning their thoughts to the holidays and their familiar Christmas traditions. Many families look forward to the “Polar Express” event, which takes place in Sadieville on a train car. The event is presented by The Friends of the Scott County Library and the Sadieville Chamber of Commerce. This is the seventh year for the popular program and, as in years past, available tickets will go quickly.
Tickets can be obtained at the Scott County Public Library beginning Monday at 10 a.m. Residents of Stamping Ground and Sadieville can use the drop boxes in their respective towns to receive the tickets. Those arrangements can be made by calling the library.
“There is no charge for this or any of the library programs,” said Roseann Polashek, the youth services manager at the library. “We book up every year because it’s a lot of fun and there are only about 200 spots available.”
The book “The Polar Express” is read aboard the stationary train, the children have cocoa and cookies and then a visit from Santa himself.
Polashek explained some families just come out to see the train decorations and enjoy the community atmosphere.
“Sadieville is just the cutest Christmas town and sometimes we are surprised by Santa arriving on a fire truck,” said Polashek.
The Friends of the Library collect donations year round at various events in order to present this and other opportunities to the public free of charge. Currently the Friends are conducting a silent auction at the library. According to Patty Burnside, library director, the auction received 55 individual items to be auctioned this year.
“A silent auction has been held here at the library for 22 years and this is the most donations for the auction we’ve ever had,” said Burnside.
Local downtown merchant and owner of Miss Behaven, Melissa Mattox supplied the auction with two pillows.
“These pillows were actually bought by one of our customers who wanted us to donate them to the auction on her behalf,” said Mattox. “The Friends of the Library is a great organization and we are happy to provide something for the auction every year.”
Burnside hopes the record-breaking number of auction items will result in record-breaking financial donations that will ultimately support all the free library events and programs like the Polar Express.
“The library itself does not organize fundraisers. All the donations that we receive to support library programs come from The Friends of the Library,” said Burnside. “They are a very organized and committed group of volunteers and we are so grateful for their efforts.”
Auction bids at the library will close at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30.
The “Polar Express” event is Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Sadieville.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.