A free concert in Buffalo Square Park in Stamping Ground on Saturday, Oct. 19, will give the community a chance to donate canned goods towards the Stamping Out Hunger Charity event.
Donations for The Stamping Out Hunger Charity go to families that are not able to purchase food or for those who have difficulty affording food in the community.
Attractions will be set up Saturday at Buffalo Square Park, located across from Stamping Ground Elementary, to help encourage a good turnout. Live music by The Hazlett Brothers will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The band is known for playing mostly country and southern rock music. Mark’s Specialty Seafood Truck will also be around as well as other food.
While admission is free, event goers are encouraged to donate canned goods and other non-perishable food items for Stamping Out Hunger.
The main event for Stamping Out Hunger is scheduled to take place on Nov. 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Stamping Ground Christian Church, with the goal of supplying food to residents of Stamping Ground. Another concert by the Stamping Ground Elementary Chorus will be held alongside local artists and the local Girl Scout troop. The Girl Scouts will be accepting donations on behalf of the charity.
In December, volunteers including the Stamping Ground Fire Department and the Girl Scouts will join together and put the food baskets together for families that are in need for the upcoming holidays. The group is hoping to start dealing with hunger in the Stamping Ground area and then trying to branch out to other areas of Scott County if there are enough donations.
Stamping Out Hunger was started by retired Fire Chief Chuck Helms and has been run by him and the volunteer fire department in Stamping Ground. City Commissioner Jessie Zagaruyka has stepped in to assist with taking donations alongside the fire department.
