The Scott County Board of Education reviewed the Kentucky State Assessment Data during its monthly meeting Thursday at Great Crossing.
All nine Scott County elementary schools, the three junior high schools and Scott County High School were evaluated for the 2018-19 school year with results being compared to the past year, 2017-18 school year. Robin Taylor, instructional coordinator and Ken Bicknell, assistant superintendent of schools presented the findings.
Northern Elementary was the only school to be awarded four stars while the remaining schools each received three stars. Garth Elementary received accolades from the board for being the 12th most improved elementary school in the state.
Specific progress in writing, math, sciences and other categories were measured using four categories: novice, apprentice, proficient and distinguished. The achievement numbers were then represented as a percentage of students who fall into the parameters of each of those categories.
Bicknell was extremely proud of the work teachers, staff and students have done to improve scores, he said.
“Our focus is to ensure we are teaching to rigorous standards,” he said. “We want to ensure our students are prepared and career ready when they graduate from high school.”
Other school board meeting topics included a review of the construction projects going on across the district with more in-depth information about the many projects working toward completion at Great Crossing High School. The board approved several Emergency Certificate funding requests for various teachers in the district and many other items on the agenda were covered.
Steve Roy, from the accounting firm of Stiles, Carter & Associates then presented the audit to the board. The audit is required by law to ensure the district is complying with all state and federal financial reporting regulations. The results of the audit reported no discrepancies.
