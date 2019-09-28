After a Great Crossing student was found with a gun in the first week of school at Great Crossing High, Scott County Schools board members reassured parents that the safety committee has heard them and are constantly discussing changes to safety protocols.
The public just may not know every change that is made so someone wanting to harm students would not know what those plans are.
Board member Diana Brooker explained the process on how safety discussions take place, including a safety committee of 44 people from the district and law enforcement community that meets regularly to discuss school safety plans.
“We talk about several safety measures which we don’t want to talk about in a public meeting. We do not do it. It’s not been our practice to do it,” Brooker said. “We are not going to let the bad guys know what we’re doing. I’m sure people can understand why we feel that way.
“I just wanted people to have an understanding that this is taken very, very seriously by a lot of people who have a lot of big parts in our school district that put a lot of attention to it.”
That safety committee includes personnel from each school, the district level and fire departments, police departments and sheriff’s office, among others.
“We have a couple of different layers that help in the decision making process on safety,” Brooker said. “It starts at the schools at the site-based committees. There are two parents elected to those committees along with administration who are aware of what’s going on in their buildings. Then Senate Bill 1 that was passed requires designated representatives at each building serve on a safety committee. We have a lot of people touching safety issues all day long and keeping it at the forefront.”
Emily Turner and other parents had launched a petition calling for metal detectors and other safety measures after the Great Crossing incident. Turner presented the petition Thursday night that had 1,000 signatures, 866 of them Scott County residents.
“I know metal detectors won’t stop everything, but I put it on there to have some open dialogue,” Turner said. “I went to Frederick Douglass (High School in Lexington) and watched how they go into the school and they have a process so they aren’t funneled into the school and waiting like ducks in the parking lot.”
There were several reports earlier this school year of students at Lafayette High in Lexington waiting for long periods of time to go through the metal detector leaving students lined up in the parking lot. A knife was also found at Frederick Douglass earlier this year.
The main thing the parents want to know is that something is being changed.
“Just let us know you are listening to us because this is something that hits home to different families,” Turner said.
“I know a lot of you care about safety,” another parent said. “My question is, a gun did enter the school building. What’s the change? I know you don’t want to tell the change because of the bad guys. But there needs to be a change and when and what is it. I don’t feel safe anymore. Assure parents like myself. We may not see it, but once it’s done, hopefully soon, that we get the reassurance something changed.”
Paul Buta, who works in law enforcement, told the board that “magnetometers” are not the best use of resources.
“I’d like for you to consider the expense, the costs associated with putting them in. I think they are a waste of resources, and funds could be better allocated in other means,” he said. “On average, 200 students can get through a magnetometer in an hour. With Great Crossing at 1,400 students, that’s seven hours. And on average in manpower and all, they cost $300 an hour.”
Board Chair Kevin Kidwell assured the parents safety is taken seriously.
“The committee meets next week and I know Dwayne (Ellison, safety committee chair) has done a lot more research in the last three weeks,” he said. “I feel sure once the committee comes together next week and if there are recommendations, something will be coming to us soon.”
The school board also set graduation dates for Great Crossing and Scott County high schools for Saturday, May 30, 2020, and graduation for Phoenix Horizon Community on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Details and times will be announced later.
While work has begun at Stamping Ground Elementary for additional classrooms, the next major project is for renovations on Cardinal Drive for SCHS, Scott County Middle and Phoenix Horizon. The board approved hiring Clotfelter-Samokar for the project.
Steve McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.