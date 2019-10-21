To celebrate Northern Elementary being named a 4-star school by the State Board of Education, the school held a dance for students last week.
The rating comes after the board examined testing data from the school that showed their achievements and strengths as both educators and students. The school tested third-through fifth-graders at the school to gauge what they had learned and if they were progressing at an acceptable pace. Overall the students scored well across the board in all subjects including math, reading and social studies.
Kids who attend the school gathered in the gym for a dance in the dark complete with glow sticks and music.
School Principal Rachelle Schjoll thinks the staff and teachers are partly responsible for the high test scores, as well as parents who take an active role in their child’s education. She credits the teachers for knowing what needs to be taught in order to do well on the tests that are submitted to the State Board of Education.
Special Eduction and Intervention teachers are also credited for doing a wonderful job in helping students who may be struggling with a certain subject.
The goal often times for the school is to try and meet the students where they are at in their learning process and move forward from there with the child’s education.
Schjoll and the rest of the staff are pleased, but she admits that the battle is not over yet when it comes to trying to expand on the progress already made. One-third of the students at the school are still not up to proficiency in areas such as reading and math, Schjoll said, so the next step is to expand on the areas where students still need work.
“We may be a four star school, but that doesn’t mean all our students are where they need to be,” Schjoll said.
The school staff is always looking at methods and strategies to improve learning for all students and the school looks forward to helping educate the students that will become Kentucky’s working class community in the future.
