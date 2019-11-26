While the issue of lights for Sutton Field for the upcoming season remain up in the air, the Scott County Board of Education revealed the construction of new athletic fields for Scott County High School is at least one reason why.
The school board met Thursday in a work session to begin discussions on capital needs and priorities for 2020, and the construction of SCHS’ baseball and softball fields were high on the list. Earlier this year, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association alerted the school that lights at the baseball field where the cardinals play is not adequate for the upcoming season. The field is owned by the county and board members believe they cannot upgrade a field that is not owned by the school system.
The Scott County Fiscal Court agreed to purchase new lights, but increased the “lease” for the field to $50,000 over three years to help pay for the lights. The board has not acted upon the agreement passed by the fiscal court.
While the construction of the fields is a priority, there was disagreement on the eventual location of the fields. The school system owns an 83-acre farm that will become more easily accessible once the bypass from Long Lick Pike to Delaplain/Cherry Blossom Way is completed. Tony Thomas, an architect with Clotfelter/Samokar, presented a diagram for the farm depicting the possible future site of a new middle school and an additional elementary school for the district. It has not been decided that the next elementary school will be located there. The future of that school campus may look like has a bearing on where the baseball and softball fields will be placed because of how the projects will be funded.
By Kentucky law, a school district cannot use bonds for athletic fields. Money to build the new fields would have to come from the general fund. The building of a new middle school, in addition to fields and drainage, grounds, parking and supporting buildings are estimated to cost as much as $40 million. If however, those fields were built as part of a larger project, the construction of a new middle school for example, the fields would fall under the scope of that project and could be paid for using bond money, said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub, who pointed out the school system receives $10 million each year in new bond funds.
Whether the school system needs another middle school at all became the topic with board member Susan Duncan pushing for renovations to Scott County Middle School while board member Stephanie Powers argued for renovations at SCHS.
“We promised this community when we started work at Great Crossing, that we would return to Scott County High School and make improvements there as soon as possible,” Powers said.
Duncan was equally adamant that Scott County Middle School needed attention.
“I’m ashamed that we are sending our kids to that school,” said Duncan.
She encouraged board members to visit the school and see all the work that is necessary to bring the school up-to-date.
The board verbally approved the calendar for the 2020-21 school year. First day of school for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, with May 26, 2021 projected as the last day. The calendar was developed by a district committee which consists of representatives from each school, parents and community leaders. The full calendar can be viewed on the school district’s website https://www.scott.kyschools.us/News/2020-2021scscalendar.
The board also discussed:
— The issues with traffic flow on Cardinal Drive was revisited as well as future upgrades at Phoenix Horizon Community, fields at Lemons Mill completion tasks and the future possibilities at the the preschool. The meeting required no action to be taken and the conversation will continue into the next meeting.
— A status report on current projects within the district was present by Dwayne Ellison, director of maintenance for the school district. Ellison described the updates for each of the schools, most of which involved upgrades for heating and cooling systems and lighting upgrades. He then gave an update on progress at the Taylor house, a historically significant home that was built prior to 1800, and was part of the original purchase of the land. The home is being updated to accommodate the future office of the Department of School Nutrition.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.