Graduation for both Scott County and Great Crossing high schools has been moved from the school’s respective gyms to Birds Nest Stadium following a vote by the Scott County Board of Education Thursday night.
The gyms will be the rain site with the six tickets, and graduation will be streamed live elsewhere in the schools for the overflow. Project Graduation will be a joint celebration in the field house and on the football field. The date is May 30 with SCHS at 10 a.m. and GCHS at 2 p.m. Project Graduation will follow that night.
The decision was made following a 45-minute discussion among school board members and the two principals, Meocha Williams of SCHS and Joy Lusby of GCHS. Originally, the school board turned over to the principals and a committee the authority to determine the details of graduation, with using AllTech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park as the only off-the-table option.
Parents and students approached the board with concerns when it was decided graduation would be held in each school’s gym and each student would be limited to six tickets.
Board member Stephanie Powers made the motion to move 2020 graduation from the gyms to the football stadium, but it almost died without a second before Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub invited the principals to speak.
“A lot of people have been concerned about this graduation,” Powers said. “I don’t feel the gyms would be sufficient.”
Other board members questioned why a decision in October is just now being heard and several said they had not heard any concerns until a February board meeting when SCHS student body president Hayate Takeda and parent Melinda Bredwood asked the board to reconsider the location.
“This is a legacy graduation for my family,” Bredwood said in the February meeting. Many family members planned to attend the graduation and she did not want to leave anyone out because they only had six tickets.
“If it dies without a second,” Powers said about her motion. “But I think it is what needs to happen. It seems to me to be a no-brainer.”
The football field will likely be used for future graduations, said Chairman Kevin Kidwell. Several board members said they felt it was late to move the ceremony and expressed confusion about how the decision was made.
“There were certainly some things we wanted to consider when having the discussions with the committee,” Williams said. “The first thing was that we needed to ensure that both schools were doing the same thing, so there wouldn’t be a question why one school was doing one things and one is doing the other.
The one thing I really want to make very clear is that AllTech has always been the choice we would have wanted to make. It is really difficult to notify people, especially when there is a split of a school and not having the data and having to have the graduation in a smaller venue. The other thing we wanted to consider was how we could ensure we would have our guests indoors. We didn’t want to be put into the situation where at the 11th hour, it there were inclement weather. Also, we knew we wanted to have a joint celebration for Project Graduation and it was indicated at that time we would need to use our own facilities. There were lots of considerations that were made, but it has always been our desire to keep the graduation at the arena.”
Previous graduations at AllTech Arena were disrupted by equestrian events held before the ceremony, creating issues within the arena itself, which has a dirt floor, and the traffic leaving the equestrian event and the graduation traffic arriving, acoustics, and other issues, board members said. One ceremony was delayed because the principal was caught in the traffic, Powers said. The school board paid $5,000 to rent the arena as well as other costs, board members said.
“AllTech was always a gap filler, but once that football stadium was built AllTech was never an option,” Powers said.
That was not clear at the beginning of planning, Williams said.
“The idea was why keep renting things around us when we have our own facilities,” said board member Diana Brooker.
“I get that now, and I think that is clear now,” Williams said. “But at the time we were having these discussions, that may have been a board understood notion, but that was not the knowledge among the community, so the impression was that we would continue with AllTech and that is where that ’shock’ came from the community. There was never an indication that because the facilities were built that that was the plan for graduation.”
The idea to plan graduation on the football field and then in the case of inclement weather we would have to move it to the gym, “We really didn’t know what that looked like at the time,” Lusby said. “So, we made a call.”
Kidwell asked how difficult it would be to move the ceremony from the gym to the football field. Hub responded that such a change would be a management issue, and would not be an problem.
“We’re going to work this out,” Lusby said. “If the best thing for kids and the best thing for our community is for the two of us to try and work together to hold graduation on the football field, that is exactly what we are going to do. But I do want you to also understand that we are also planning a Project Graduation and so the reason other places in the community cannot help us with a site for Project Graduation is typically anything that size to hold the number of kids that we have, have church services the next day. This graduation is on Saturday and goes through the night so churches cannot get the cleanup and prep done for church services the following morning.
“So in planning for the future, we might want to plan for a graduation on a Friday night or Friday afternoon, where somebody else can get involved.”
Brooker and board member JoAnna Fryman then asked the principals what they wanted to do.
“At the end of the day we are going to do what is best for our kids and their families,” Williams said. “Every kid is not going to college and have that experience where they can choose who can come. This is going to be it for a lot of our kids, and so we’ve got to get beyond that, so yes, it will get done.”
The board then voted unanimously to move graduation to the football field with each school’s gym as the rain site in case of inclement weather.
