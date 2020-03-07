The Scott County Board of Education began preliminary plans to renovate Scott County High School during its meeting Thursday night.
Plans for various projects within the school were reviewed with an architect, with board members offering thoughts and suggestions. The architect will return to the April 23 meeting with estimates and a more definitive plan moving forward.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub warned the board funds to renovate the school will have to be pulled from the general fund budget. He estimated the total cost of the budget mostly likely needs to be between $3 and $4 million.
“Closer to $4 million,” he said.
Schools Director of Maintenance Dwayne Ellison reviewed repairs at the various schools and asked what the plans are for Scott County Middle School. He noted the SCMS was not in good condition and every repair is costly.
Board member Susan Duncan said she was ready to move on SCMS, but the SCHS renovation was top priority.
The board decided a long-term plan for SCMS would be developed by May. This would allow the SCHS renovations to be more definitive and allow Ellison to develop what kinds of repairs he should schedule for the middle school.
“Knowing your plans for the middle school helps me make my plans,” he said. “There’s a big difference if the board is going to do something in one-to-two years or if something is planned for five-to-six years.
“We don’t need to spend a lot of money on the school, if we won’t be using it.”
