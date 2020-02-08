Over 40 years in newspapers. That’s how long Mike Scogin has been working to bring communities news accounts of events. Now, Scogin will be inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
The Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame reception will be at noon on March 31 at the University of Kentucky.
Scogin began his journalism career in south Alabama sweeping floors and writing short newsmaker stories at his hometown paper The Atmore Advance. He then went on to be a reporter at the Natchez Democrat in Mississippi, eventually returning to Alabama to publish his hometown paper. Later he became publisher of Alice Echo News, a daily newspaper in Texas.
In 1994, Scogin moved with his family to Georgetown to publish the Georgetown News-Graphic.
During the time here in Georgetown alone, Scogin worked with his wife, Johnna and others to develop one of the early websites for the News-Graphic in the 1990s; and started multiple magazine publications including, Georgetown Magazine and the Bengals Camp Journal.
Under his leadership, The News-Graphic has won multiple General Excellence and other news writing awards.
He has also pushed to implement video and audio broadcasting in the newsroom. The News-Graphic has recently produced two short documentaries under Scogin.
The Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame was created by the University of Kentucky Journalism Alumni Association in 1981, honoring journalists who are native to Kentucky or have spent significant time working in Kentucky, according to a press release. Over 200 have been inducted into the hall of fame.
Other 2020 inductees include:
— Barbara Bailey, longtime anchor and reporter who has served four decades at WKYT-27 in Lexington;
— Steve Crump, a reporter with WBTV-3 in Charlotte, North Carolina, who is also a documentary film producer;
— Maxine Cheshire, a Harlan, Kentucky native who had a distinguished career as the author of the “VIP” column in The Washington Post;
— Ronnie Ellis, a veteran newspaper reporter who most recently served as Frankfort correspondent for Community Newspaper Holdings Inc.;
— Michael Hedges, deputy editor of the AARP Bulletin and former Washington, D.C., newspaper editor and investigative reporter and international reporter;
—Maria Henson, associate vice president at Wake Forest University and a former newspaper editor and editorial writer whose work at the Lexington Herald-Leader and Sacramento Bee resulted in Pulitzer Prizes;
— Rachel Platt, director of community engagement for the Frazier History Museum and a former reporter and news anchor with WHAS-11 in Louisville;
— Russell Shain, a Lexington native and retired journalism educator, whose career included serving as dean of the Arkansas State University College of Communications; and
— Jerry Tipton, who has been a sports writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader since 1981, including almost 40 years covering University of Kentucky men’s basketball.
Tickets are $75 per person and include parking. Register to attend at www.ukalumni.net/journalismhof20.