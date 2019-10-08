A Scott County man was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree assault after stabbing another man with a pitchfork, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to an assault call in the 200 block of Watkinsville Lane in Stamping Ground where the weapon used was a farm tool, according to a press release by the sheriff’s office. Alan Covington was arrested after the preliminary investigation showed two subjects were involved in a verbal disorder over an on-going property dispute. The dispute involves property lines and an easement that has required deputies to respond on previous occasions. On Monday, Covington armed himself with a pitchfork and stabbed the other subject in the leg, the press release states. The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury to his lower leg.
Future updates will follow if more information is learned, the release states.