Open enrollment applications for Scott County Schools will begin Jan. 2, 2020, the Scott County Board of Education announced last Thursday.
General open enrollment requests, beyond those of full-time contract employees, will be based on a lottery system. Allotted spaces at each school will be determined by current and forecasted capacity.
Families taking advantage of the open enrollment program will be selected using a lottery system until those spaces are filled. Open enrollment requests can be made for elementary, middle and high schools. Students selected for the out of district slots will be notified by mid-February of 2020, said Renee Holmes, community education director.
The school board also discussed continuing construction progress at Great Crossing and at the athletic compound. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub commented on the excellent quality of the new welding facility that will serve approximately 100 students who signed up for welding classes.
The board heard a report from the school assessment team concerning Professional Learning Communities. The PLC concept will be further developed to encourage teachers to work interdependently to progress individual students achievements, with recent assessment data at their disposal at all times. Ken Bicknell, school district assistant supervisor and part of the assessment team, outlined a plan where specific implementation of PLC’s in each school can be modified to best fit each school and its teaching staff.
The board agreed the recent survey sent out to request calendar considerations for next year’s school year was well received. Those providing feedback also agreed many parents were pleased with scheduling fall break the first week of October and the spring break, the first week of April.
The choirs of both the Scott County High School and Great Crossing High School will perform a winter concert at the UK Singletary Center in Lexington on Monday, Dec. 9.
The board approved many fundraising requests for schools in the district including several requests for coaching positions and special education positions.
The school board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.