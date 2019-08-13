The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received word this weekend that it has earned its second four-year Certificate of Accreditation from the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, according to a press release. There are only 19 Sheriff’s Offices in the Commonwealth of Kentucky that hold the distinction of having accreditation.
The accreditation process involves the review of all our policies and procedures, interviews of sworn and civilian employees, the inspection of vehicles and equipment and the measurement of the office’s practices against the highest professional standards set forth by the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, the release said.
Scott County was approved by the Executive Board of KACP after fulfilling all of the accreditation standards as established by the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police.
Later this year, Sheriff Tony Hampton will be presented with the accreditation certificate that recognizes the hard work by the entire office to achieve this.
