Christmas Day has come and gone and all that’s left is the huge mess to clean-up. The wrapping paper that’s crumpled-up in the corner, the boxes no one wants to break down and the once magnificent tree, looking like a hippie in a barber shop, with all its glory in a pile on the floor.
Once again this year there is help for your tree recycling needs. Christmas trees will be picked up by the city of Georgetown for 10 days after Christmas. Place your tree curbside and the city will dispose of your tree.
Last year the city and the county worked with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Department (KYFWD) to provide trees to recycle in lakes and ponds across the state.
According to the KYFWD, the decaying trees provide nesting and rearing habitat for game fish as well as creating homes for invertebrates and smaller fishes that provide food for larger fish. KYFWD receives approximately 3,000 donated trees each year.
The “Christmas for the Fishes” program concentrates on two or three lakes per year, according to Joe Zimmerman, KYFWD habitat program coordinator. Planned projects for this seasons trees include improvements to Boltz Lake and Cornith Lake as well as continuing improvements at Barren River Lake.
“Christmas for the Fishes gives people the opportunity to participate in our year-round conservation efforts. Instead of your tree going to a landfill, it can be recycled into something that directly helps our fish and wildlife,” said Zimmerman.
KYFWD crew will sink 50-100 tree bundles to the bottom of a particular lake, making the spot attractive for fish. Fisherman can refer to the KYFWD website for grid coordinates of the sunken trees, listed by body of water.
The KYWFD will maintain 39 collection sites state-wide until mid-January for natural Christmas trees which are free of all lights, tinsel, and ornaments; garland, wreaths or artificial trees are not accepted. The closest area to Georgetown is Lusby Lake north on Route 25 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. A complete list of drop off sites is available at fw.ky.gov.
The Arbor Day Foundation also suggests burning Christmas trees rather than making them part of the local landfill. The heavy sap content in evergreens makes the wood suitable only for outdoor fire pits and bonfires. The foundation suggests waiting a few months for some of the sap to dry up to prevent unruly fires. Once the bonfire is over, the evergreen ashes can be spread in the garden to provide potassium, among other nutrients to garden soil.
