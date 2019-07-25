The Scott County Senior Citizens Center recently was awarded two awards by the Southeastern Association of Area Agencies of Aging: The Outstanding Community Services award and the Positive Images of Aging award.
The senior center received these awards because the staff and seniors take pride in their community, said Jason Smallwood, senior center director.
“The Scott County Senior Citizens Center feels that giving back to and being productive in our community is a vital part of a sense of belonging, role development and purpose,” Smallwood said.
Some of the ways the seniors give back to the community are through the United Way Trail Blazers program where the seniors work monthly with the children of the Georgetown Montessori School on special projects, a choir program where the seniors perform at different organizations and a Christmas program where the seniors travel to home-bound seniors and deliver gifts.
“We here at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center are proud of the work we do, the people we serve, our community partners and volunteers,” Smallwood said. “This center is helping change perceptions and stigmas associated with senior centers. I encourage everyone to take a tour of the senior center and get involved.”
