Sexual abuse and sodomy involving a child charges have been dropped against a former youth softball coach because authorities cannot reach the witness or victim.
Robert McGee, 55, was arrested and charged in December 2017. He was a substitute teacher in 2017 and at one time served as interim director of the Georgetown/Scott County Revenue Commission.
He was eventually indicted by a Scott County grand jury on one count of first-degree sodomy, victim of the age of 12, one count of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance and three counts of first-degree sexual assault, victim under the age of 12. The grand jury indictment alleges that between Jan. 1, 2004 and Sept. 1, 2012, McGee engaged in “deviate sexual intercourse” with a girl under 12. The girl was not a member of his softball team.
In 2007, the indictment states McGee induced the girl to engage in a sexual performance when she was under 16. An adult female reported the abuse to the Georgetown Police Department and he was arrested two-and-a-half weeks later, GPD Assistant Chief Robert Swanigan told the News-Graphic at the time.
A grand jury indictment means there is enough evidence for a trial. It is not a conviction of the crime.
Scott County Judge Brian Privett dropped the charges at the request of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, according to WLEX-TV.
“There is strong evidence, but without the victim it’s impossible to move forward,” Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Rob Johnson said at the Jan. 3 hearing, requesting the charges be dropped without prejudice, which means McGee can be prosecuted in the future if the victim is located and cooperates. The law guarantees the accused has a right to cross-examine their accusers.
Privett reluctantly granted the request.
“The allegation from the citation makes me a little uncomfortable with that, but we’ll docket it for a year, and look at it again,” the judge said.
Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse told the television station her office is working with the Georgetown Police Department to locate the victim and witnesses.
