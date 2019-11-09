Cardinal Drive is a “nightmare” on days when schools are in session, Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton told the fiscal court Friday.
“Somebody is going to get hurt,” Hampton said noting there have been several accidents and a number of close calls.
Scott County High School and Scott County Middle School are on Cardinal Drive and the traffic is directed one way from Long Lick Pike to U.S. 25 past the two schools in the mornings and afternoons when school is taking in and letting out. It is two-way at other times.
The switching back-and-forth is confusing to motorists and there is not adequate signage, Hampton said.
“I think we need to talk to the (City of Georgetown) to discuss making Cardinal Drive one-way all the time,” Hampton said.
The opening of Great Crossing High School has reduced traffic in the area, but that just means more people are speeding through endangering others including the deputies directing traffic, the sheriff said. There have been multiple instances of deputies clipped by rearview mirrors as they go by the deputies, he said.
The sheriff said he may have to include the cost of crossing guards in his next budget, if something isn’t done.
Magistrate David Livingston said he would oppose hiring crossing guards.
“The City of Georgetown’s workers’ comp costs have skyrocketed because guards have been struck by mirrors,” he said. “I would vote against that.”
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington agreed to speak with Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather about the situation, additional signage and the possibility of making Cardinal Drive a permanent one-way.
There was some discussion about talking with the school system to help share the cost of traffic control.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com..