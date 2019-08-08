Richard Barkley, 79, passed away Thursday afternoon from wounds suffered last week after being allegedly shot by his grandson, according to Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened July 31, and Hart said previous charges against the grandson were being upgraded Thursday afternoon. The grandson, 16, had been charged with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault (domestic) and second-degree cruelty to animals.
Hart stated at the time that Barkley was shot in the head during an incident at his home on Barkley Road about 10 p.m. Wednesday. The family pet, a dog, was shot and killed and Barkley’s wife Eloise, 80, was physically attacked.