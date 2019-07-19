Saturday, July 20, West Sixth Brewing in Lexington will be hosting Sixth for a Cause from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Six percent of beer sales during this time will benefit the Foster Care Council and the event is open to all ages.
A pop-up boutique will also be found in the building, ran by Hopeful Home, based in Georgetown. The boutique sells items such as clothing, accessories and gift items. Fifty percent of their sales will also benefit the Foster Care Council.
“The proceeds made on Saturday will go towards stocking the Studio ThriftyFor the Kids,” Hopeful Home Co-founder Ashlee Leonard said. “And that’s a really cool boutique in Lexington where foster kids can go and pick out their clothes at no cost.”
The Foster Care Council also provides funding for individualized tutoring and enrichment activities to Kentucky foster children.
For those who can’t make it out on Saturday, there are other ways to contribute.
“Any profits made from sales online through Sunday will still be honored, and 50% of those proceeds will be going to the Foster Care Council as well,” Leonard said. Their online boutique can be found at hopefulhome.org.
Christi Zimmerman can be reached at czimmerman@news-graphic.com.