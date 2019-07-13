The Scott County Fiscal Court took a step toward having more control over solid waste in the county by giving final approval to a solid waste transfer station siting ordinance Friday morning.
The unanimous vote gives the county first say in approving or denying such a facility before it even goes to the state for approval.
County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington has said throughout the first and second readings of the new ordinance this is just a tool in helping the county protect its residents and have more control on where a proposed solid waste transfer station could go.
“The ordinance we are considering would protect the county and residents from the circumstances and variables surrounding the request,” Covington said for an earlier story regarding a scheduled public hearing for a solid waste transfer station at 1949 Lexington Road. “There are positive aspects about a transfer station. We just want a voice on where trash is brought from into Scott County, and consider traffic volume and safety of the residents.”
A solid waste transfer station accepts trash brought in, it could be sorted for recyclables, then that garbage is loaded and hauled to a landfill.
A public hearing is set for July 22 concerning Republic Services of Kentucky’s application to put in a transfer station next to Crestlawn Cemetery and Josie’s of Georgetown. Both Covington and Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather have expressed their displeasure over the plans.
The ordinance also outlines the compliance, penalties and termination of the contract for non-compliance. Specifically, fiscal court would reserve the right to revoke a permit for violating the conditions or original plans for the site or facility. It also gives the solid waste coordinator the authority to conduct spot-checks and other reviews to ensure compliance and issue warning letters or notice of violations of the ordinance. Fines per day would be $10,000 for a first violation of a particular provision, $20,000 for a second violation of same provision and a third violation of the same provision would be $50,000 and termination of the permit.
Magistrate Rick Hostetler reiterated this ordinance has several items he believes are important to residents, especially in the area he represents surrounding the current Central Kentucky Landfill.
“There’s a lot in this that gives the community, the citizens, the opportunity to speak about what is happening, and I like that. There are a lot of citizens that I represent that favor it,” he said. Hostetler made the motion and Kelly Corman seconded it.
Waste Services of the Bluegrass’ lawsuit against the Board of Adjustment over the zoning of future capacity of the landfill has seen some movement as a briefing schedule has been set, County Attorney Rand Marshall said.
Covington also said the county will be interviewing the three companies Friday that put in bids for the future capacity of Scott County waste.
In other action:
— Covington announced that a signal will be put in at Betsy Way and McClelland Circle to help control traffic coming and going at Great Crossing High School. The county and Scott County Board of Education had partnered on a traffic warrant study of the area, and at first the state said there was not enough traffic to justify a light, but county and school officials made the case that in August the amount of traffic will increase and the state agreed. County Road Supervisor J.R. Brandeburg said he has already sent crews onsite to mark spots related to the traffic signal.
— Brandenburg also said Coppage Road Bridge will be open July 12, Johnson’s Mill Bridge bids will be opened next week and crews working to finish the last leg of the bypass will start working 24 hours a day.
— Weisenberger Mill Bridge bids will be opened up later this month after original bids came in too high.
— Approved the hiring of two new EMS full-time paramedics, Andrew Kannady and Molly Rice. Brandon Remley said he still needs to hire two more full-time staff to be fully complemented.
— Approved making surplus two manual stretchers to be sold back to the company that will give EMS a $500 credit for each stretcher to be used on outfitting the new ambulance
— Approved making 50 surplus air cylinders at the Scott County Fire Department that will be sold to the Versailles Fire Department.
— Went into executive session to discuss a possible real estate purchase. No action was taken.
— Interviews will be conducted soon for an animal control director.
Steven McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.