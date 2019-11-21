STAMPING GROUND — Scott County may have voted to go wet, but a group of Stamping Ground citizens do not agree.
During its regular meeting, the Stamping Ground City Commission reviewed how the approval of alcohol sales in the county will impact the city.
Voters approved a referendum in the Nov. 5 election for alcohol sales throughout the county. The Scott County Fiscal Court plans to introduce a draft of an ordinance on how to manage the sale of alcohol in the county, but Stamping Ground and Sadieville, as incorporated cities, may draft ordinances to govern alcohol sales — or the lack of it — within their city limits.
Stamping Ground resident Keith Barkley attended the meeting to oppose alcohol sales because it threatens the city’s family-oriented reputation, and wants Stamping Ground to remain dry, he said.
“The Constitution uses the phrase ‘to insure domestic tranquility’ as one of the reasons our Constitution was written and our country was formed,” said Barkley. “I don’t think allowing alcohol sales in our community will achieve that goal.”
Barkley urged the council to allow Stamping Ground citizens to vote on alcohol sales within the city without creating a petition, saying the issue was a potentially decisive one and signatures on a petition would reveal supporters’ names. By creating a issue on the ballot for the next vote, individual identities would be protected, he said.
“The issue cannot appear on the ballot by way of this commission,” said city attorney Joe Hoffman. “Citizens must sign a petition and gather 25 percent of the voting public signatures at the last preceding general election, in this case from November 5th.”
That specific number of voters has not been certified yet because of the delay resulting from the recanvassing process at the state level. Those totals are expected to be released next week.
Commissioners discussed what steps would be necessary to manage alcohol sales within the city. Commissioners Jessie Zagaruyka and Robert Jones volunteered to help draft an ordinance and have it ready by the next meeting.
In other action the commission:
— Heard a report from the volunteer fire department regarding the ongoing water pressure issues in the city. Lt. Andrew Tackett described a meeting with the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service representatives and relayed information regarding upcoming modeling capabilities of GMWSS.
“The new modeling system will allow GMWSS to visualize many different courses of action to solve our water pressures issues before any digging begins,” said Tackett. Tackett also assured the commissioners that while the city waits for these modeling results, city properties are in no danger of a water shortage preventing the fire department from extinguishing potential fires.
— Bobby Townsend was named the grand marshal for the city Christmas parade. The parade is Dec. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. Zagaruyka nominated Townsend for his life-long commitment to the community and his law enforcement service.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.