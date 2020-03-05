Reading is important in all stages of life, Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinator Torie Hundley said.
Monday Read Across America was held at Southern Elementary.
“Read Across America is an initiative to encourage and motivate students to read,” Hundley said. “This initiative helps celebrate and show students that reading can be fun.”
Along with the United Way of the Bluegrass, Southern Elementary hosted community members as they read their favorite children’s books to students.
“The students loved having guests in the classroom to read and share the importance of reading,” she said.
Students were given their own book to take home with them.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.