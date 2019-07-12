Steady progress is being made at the construction of Southland Christian Church’s Georgetown campus.
Drywall and ceiling grid are currently being installed, and they plan to start curbing and installing sidewalks next week.
“The project is coming along nicely,” Lead Campus Operations Pastor Jim Cox said.
“We have a lot of interior finish work to complete along with a lot of work in our auditorium. Obviously we need to finish the outside work with paving and landscaping.”
Southland Christian Church has been involved in Georgetown since 2015 in the form of a portable church campus. This new, permanent location will join Southland’s growing list of campuses, with locations in Nicholasville, Lexington and Danville.
“The civic and faith leaders in Scott County have identified youth mentorship as an ongoing need that we can tackle together, and Southland is committed to supporting that vision through our continued partnership with [Lemons Mill Elementary],” Cox said regarding the church’s location to Lemons Mill Elementary. “We love this community and we’re excited about what the future holds for us all.”
Southland Christian Church has not yet announced their opening date for the Georgetown campus, but they have confirmed it will open during the fall of this year.
Christi Zimmerman can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.