An additional School Resource Officer (SRO) will serve in the Scott County Schools district, bringing the total to five SROs, after a special-called Scott County Board of Education meeting. The district will reimburse the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for the time the five SROs are on duty.
Reimbursement is common in arrangements where an agency like the sheriff’s office provides personnel to serve in the district’s schools, according to Renee Holmes, district community education director. The amendment does not change any other part of the SRO agreement.
In other action, the board voted to amend the Temporary Light Agreement to extend the date when the lights at Sutton Field would be removed from June 30, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020. In a previous board meeting, the board voted to use temporary lights on Sutton Field for the upcoming baseball season rather than accept a proposal from the Scott County Fiscal Court for permanent lighting.
“We would like to change the date from June 30 to Dec. 31, 2020. It will allow us some flexibility, for whatever reason we need,” said school district attorney Josh Salsburg.
