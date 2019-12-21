STAMPING GROUND —A first reading of an ordinance allowing the sale of alcohol in Stamping Ground was held Tuesday during the city’s regular commission meeting.
The ordinance is similar to other small community regulations throughout the state including the cost of licenses, according to Melissa Bayer, financial consultant for Stamping Ground, who helped draft the ordinance.
The commissioners generally accepted the ordinance but questions remained concerning the appointment of an Alcohol, Beverage Control (ABC) officer for the city. That person can be the mayor or a person appointed by the mayor. Requirements for the position such as training, term limits and a background check for the candidate were discussed. Because the population of the city of Stamping Ground is less than 3,000 people, the ABC position city is not required by the state. However Mayor Keith Murphy and the city commissioners agreed the position would add a level of administrative oversight to the requirements of the new ordinance.
The commissioners scheduled a special meeting for Dec. 30 to hear the second reading of the ordinance. Commissioners expressed a sense of urgency to have the ordinance passed to be prepared for the possibility of applicants for alcohol licenses in the city. Those applications could be submitted as soon as Jan. 13, 2020, which is 60 days after the referendum was approved in November.
“We need to adopt the ordinance and then create the mechanisms that the ordinance will require to administer the changes,” said Joe Hoffman, city attorney.
In addition to concerns about administrating the new ordinance, commissioners wanted to be prepared for the future.
“We don’t have a golf course right now, but someday we might and we want to have an ordinance that provides guidance for that situation,” said Police Commissioner Robert Duncan.
Other commissioners agreed the ordinance should regulate scenarios such as any future festival events and activities planned for Buffalo Park. The ordinance does not specifically prohibit alcohol on city property but Hoffman pointed out the property owner, whether it’s city property or personal property, has the right to decide if alcohol will or will not be available on that property.
The proposed ordinance allows for alcohol sales Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 11:59:59 p.m. Sunday sales of alcohol are prohibited. The ordinance also proposes a $1,000 annual license fee for package store sales and $1,200 per year license fee for a restaurant wanting to sell alcohol. The revenue generated by the licensing fees will pay for the additional policing and administration related to the sale of alcohol in the city.
In other action, Police Chief Roger Nowakowski discussed the police department lease of a vehicle. The board voted to suspend any payments made to repair one of the current police vehicles, which is beyond economical repair.
Fire Department Chief Josh Cook presented a partial end-of-year report for fire department activity, reporting 191 total calls so far this year with 128 being EMS calls and 63 fire calls.
Murphy reported on what he considered the highlights of a very good year for Stamping Ground. Those highlights included the addition of a police officer and assistant city clerk, the successful audit of the city accounts, the acquisition of five acres to be developed as part of the city parks system, the addition of computer software programs for fire and police departments, new signage throughout the town and the installation of the speed limit sign on Route 227 coming into the city.
