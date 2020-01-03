STAMPING GROUND — The City of Stamping Ground approved its proposed ordinance relating to Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) after hearing a second reading in a special-called meeting Monday. The ordinance passed by a vote of three to one, with Streets Commissioner Robert Jones voting against it.
Jones objected to Article IV, section C (1) which stipulates that “the ABC Administrator shall not grant any alcoholic beverage license or approve a renewal of a license until the applicant and his or her place of business shall have been approved by a licensed building inspector and any and all other inspections required by the Kentucky Building Code or other applicable law.”
“How is a business developer going to go to a bank and get a loan for a business where that person wants to sell alcohol when they don’t even know if the city will give them an alcohol license?” asked Jones. “It seems backwards to me.”
City attorney Joe Hoffman suggested the commissioners may choose to amend the ordinance at a later date saying the amendment could allow for a conditional license to be awarded, pending an inspection.
Economic Development Commissioner David Clark added that the ordinance be designed to serve the city first, and then potential developers.
“We have an important role to play in this process and we are going to have to provide answers to the residents regarding our decisions on this ordinance,” said Clark.
The commissioners unanimously approved the Alcohol Sales Application and the Alcohol Sales License documents. Mayor Keith Murphy is the new ABC officer for the city.
The commissioners also reviewed a quote to purchase a new police department vehicle. The decision to purchase was tabled until Jan. 7.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.