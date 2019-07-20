STAMPING GROUND — Commissioners addressed finding a new fire chief and a commissioner during a special meeting Thursday. Commissioners David Clark and Will Hollon were absent for the meeting.
The commissioners set a deadline for fire chief applications. Applications for the position will be accepted and considered until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. Chief Helms submitted his resignation at the July 2 meeting. His last day as fire chief will be on Sept. 3.
The commissioners also discussed Hollon’s resignation and the process of appointing a new commissioner to fill the vacancy. Hollon will need to submit a formal resignation in writing with an effective date of July 31. The next meeting following his resignation will be on Aug. 6. This will narrowly leave less than three months until the next election on Nov. 5, meaning that no special election for a new commissioner needs to be called and that the vacancy can be filled by appointment. The commissioners are seeking someone to fill the vacancy. The commissioners expect to hold a special meeting soon after the August 6 meeting to appoint a new commissioner. The newly appointed commissioner will serve for the rest of Hollon’s term.
The commission also passed a resolution to accept a Municipal Road Aid grant of $12,893 from the Kentucky Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. The funds are used to assist with street maintenance. This is a grant that the city receives every year, said Mayor Keith Murphy.
The next scheduled meeting of the Stamping Ground city commissioners is on Aug. 6, at 6 p.m.
