Stamping Ground is gearing up for its annual Buffalo Daze festival on Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“It’s good wholesome fun for the family,” said Dale Perry, one of the festival organizers. “It’s a day where families don’t have to travel and have fun as the school’s fall break starts.”
This is the fifth year the festival has been held in its current incarnation. The Stamping Ground Community In Action organizes the event, which will feature arts and craft vendors, food, bake sales by local churches and plenty of activities for children.
The festival is set up in Buffalo Springs Park across from the elementary school with 20 or so arts and craft vendors in the front and kids’ activities in the back that include inflatables and a petting zoo.
A major highlight is the pie and pickle contest that hearkens back to old-fashioned fairs and festivals.
“The Buffalo Gals Homemakers sponsors the pie and pickle contest. People can enter fruit or cream pies and spicy, dill or sweet pickles. There’s a 17-under category too for the kids to enter,” Perry said. “We have prize money, plaques and ribbons for winners.
“We had about 20 pies last year that were judged. After judging, the Buffalo Gals sell a slice of the pie for a $1 or buy pickles and they donate that money to a cancer camp for children.
“All of the money raised goes back into the festival. We just want to have a fun, local festival that celebrates our town.”
