A 93-year-old Stamping Ground woman died Tuesday afternoon from injuries she suffered in a three-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on Long Lick Pike, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Jeremy Johnson said Wanda Offutt died at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Susan Offutt when it was struck in an offset head-on collision by Tommy Furnish. Furnish and Cole Farris, driving a tow truck, had struck each other before the Offutt’s car was struck.
