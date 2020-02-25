Sometime during the weekend of Feb. 2, United States Post Office officials believe the collection box outside the Georgetown Post Office was compromised and an undetermined amount of mail was stolen.
Police have launched an investigation, although the full extent of the theft is unknown. At press time there have been three complaints filed with the Georgetown Police Department for checks that were forged and attempted to be cashed, said Assistant Chief Robert Swanigan.
“We are working with local banks,” but the investigation has just started, Swanigan said.
The post office distributed a letter last week alerting customers to the possible theft.
“We have reached this conclusion due to the volume of customers calling and coming up to our counter complaining about bills and packages that were mailed during that time frame and none have arrived where they were mailing to,” stated a letter from J.B. Smith, Georgetown Post Office supervisor.
Misty Racimo, a postal inspector, said she was aware of one complaint filed with the Georgetown Police Department and the situation was being monitored closely. She said no complaints have been filed with the postal service.
“We have not been able to confirm anything at this point,” Racimo said. “We are waiting for more information to determine if this needs to be taken federally.”
Mail theft is a federal crime.
The box apparently was not damaged as postal officials were not aware of the possible theft until recently.
“I’m just speculating, but it typically takes a couple of weeks before a check that is mailed clears the bank,” Racimo said. “The box must not have been compromised so no one was aware of the breech until recently when they started getting complaints.”
The post office encourages mail to be entered inside the post office whenever possible and never leave mail in the outside box over the weekend, she said.
Anyone who suspects they were the victim of mail theft should call the U.S. Postal Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “theft,” or go online to www.usps.com and look for the “mail theft” link.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.