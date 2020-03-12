Mail stolen from the outside collection box at the Georgetown Post Office has been linked to a Cuban crime group, police said.
Sometime during the weekend of Feb. 2, U.S. Postal Service officials and police have determined the box was compromised and an undetermined amount of mail was stolen. At first officials were uncertain the theft took place in Georgetown, but police have confirmed a theft did take place here, as well as in Lexington and multiple other sites throughout the south, said Officer Ryan Hill who is overseeing the investigation for the Georgetown Police Department.
There have been 10 complaints made in Georgetown, but Hill said he expected that number to increase.
“We are sure there are more out there that have not been reported,” Hill said.
Once the mail is taken, checks are taken and everything on the check is cleared with chemicals except for the signature, the officer said.
“They fill in the information and write the checks for fairly large amounts,” Hill said. “ The smallest amount is for about $6,500 and the largest amount is for $9,800. The transactions are going through banks in Florida.’
Some checks were returned because there were insufficient funds in the account, but the crime group gambles enough accounts will have sufficient funds to clear, Hill said.
Colleen Perkins was alerted by Whitaker Bank when a check was presented on her account for $9,700. The check was originally written for $52 to Kentucky-American Water Co., but altered, she said.
“The bank told me there are chemicals that can be used to remove that information,” Perkins said. “The check was made out to a Hispanic name. It was the Kentucky-American Water check that came through.”
Area banks have been alerted. Police are encouraging people who may have used the post office’s outside collection box during the Feb. 2 weekend to follow up and make sure their mail arrived.
Georgetown’s collection box was jimmied open and was only slightly damaged, so it was not quickly obvious what had happened. But a Lexington collection box was destroyed and the culprits left tools behind, Hill said.
A search warrant for several Florida banks was issued this week by the Georgetown Police Department.
“I’m just doing the legwork, here,” Hill said. “At some point we’ll have to turn it over to federal authorities because they have the jurisdiction.”
Mail theft is a federal crime.
The post office encourages mail to be entered inside the post office whenever possible and avoid leaving mail in the outside collection box over a weekend.
Anyone who suspects they were the victim of mail theft should call the U.S. Postal Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “theft” or go online to www.usps.com and look for the “mail theft link.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.